Lakewood United Board Meeting March 24 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United will host a General Board Meeting on Thursday, March 24, 2022 (5 pm) at the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce office (6310 Mt Tacoma Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom. If you’d like to attend via Zoom, email Lakewood United (lakewoodunited@gmail.com) for access information.
