Lakewood to Host Community Cleanup April 9 & 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Residents may bring trash, junk, and recyclables for free disposal

Lakewood’s Spring 2022 Community Cleanup will be held on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. Lakewood residents may bring trash, junk, and recyclables for free disposal.

SPRING 2022 Community Cleanup

3869 94th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Saturday, April 9 (8a – 2p)

Sunday, April 10 (8a – 2p)

The Spring 2021 event was heavily attended and created hours-long waits. New rules are in effect to move traffic efficiently. No vehicles taller than 7′ or trailers larger than 4′ by 8′ will be permitted, and participants will have five minutes to clear their vehicles on the disposal deck.

The event is limited to Lakewood residents – participants must bring a bill or ID. Participants must wear safe shoes, drive with safely-secured loads, and unload their own items.

ACCEPTED: Bagged items, tires (removed from rims), bicycles, furniture, couches, grills, appliances, and recyclables.

NOT ACCEPTED: Loose items, paint, yard waste, construction waste, long lumber (8’+), concrete, auto parts, explosive materials, propane tanks, hazardous materials, electronics, donations, and mattresses.

Residents that wish to dispose of prohibited items may refer to the following resources: