Building a Foundation to Co-create a Beloved Community – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Alice Fong – Center for Ethical Leadership.

Are you a learner? Is there an issue at work, home, and/or social relationship(s) that needs to be resolved? The Center for Ethical Leadership has a holistic approach for people with diverse perspectives to live and work well together. Our concepts and methods build and restore relationships and develops creative actions. With these practices, you will lead a more joyful and collaborative space!

We are offering workshops throughout the year.

Link: www.ethicalleadership.org/events-workshops.html

Building a Foundation to Co-create a Beloved Community (virtual)

How do we build a foundation for a beloved community? One strategy is to look from within. Creating an equitable and just society that is grounded by our core values to serve the whole community. This session provides a few tools to invite people to reimagine leadership and build a stronger foundation to engage with one another.

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time: 10am-11am

*Cost: $50

Register here: sforce.co/3vJvYam — Virtual link will be sent as the date nears

Founded in 1990, the Center for Ethical Leadership has developed and trained thousands of people locally and beyond. Our frameworks and methods are still used today to help business and organizations create a culture to cross perceived and real boundaries. Our topics can be adapted to meet your team/organization’s needs.