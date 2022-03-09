Local students graduate from Baylor University – The Suburban Times

Baylor University celebrated nearly 1,800 graduates who received their degrees during summer and fall commencement ceremonies.

DuPont – Jonathan Haller, Doctor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in Orthopaedics, Graduate School, December Graduation

Fircrest – Sadie Brayton, Master of Science in Communication Sciences & Disorders, Graduate School, August Graduation

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., honored each graduate as she presided over the ceremonies held Aug. 14 and Dec. 18, 2021, in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus. Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presented degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate and graduate degrees. More than 80 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.

As the preeminent Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.

Through Baylor’s Illuminate strategic plan that builds on the University’s historic strengths and strategically invests in new areas of research and service, Baylor University is only the second private Research 1 university in the state of Texas, along with Rice, and among an elite list of 39 private universities designated as R1 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities bring their voice to bear in addressing the world’s most significant challenges, with Baylor as a Christian research university infusing the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.

Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 80 master’s programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.

With a student-to-faculty ratio of 16 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.