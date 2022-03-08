Tacoma Community College Discussion Panel Features John Bunn and Raymond Santana – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: Healing from the Inside Out: Liberation & Transformation, Incarceration to Inspiration with John Bunn and Raymond Santana.

Where: Online Tacoma Community College (TCC) event

When: 2-4 p.m. March 10

Registration: Individual & group rates available for community members

Panelists

John Bunn

Wrongfully convicted of murder in 1991, John Bunn spent 16 years in prison and nearly 12 years on parole before being exonerated in 2018. He is the founder of educational nonprofit “A Voice 4 the Unheard,” which provides educational resources for incarcerated people. Bunn first addressed the TCC community as the acclaimed 2019 TCC Commencement Speaker.

Raymond Santana

Raymond Santana is one of the “Central Park Five,” a group of young men wrongfully convicted of murder. His story was recently featured in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series, “When They See Us” and in the Ken Burns documentary “The Central Park Five.” Raymond is an activist, fashion designer, producer, businessman and founder of Park Madison NYC clothing line.

Moderators

The panel discussion will be moderated by TCC Sociology Professor Dr. Andrew Cho and by Von-Na Chism, who has been a leader of the TCC Black Student Union throughout the pandemic.