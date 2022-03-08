Reminder: Military & Veteran Community Listening Session is Thursday – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

I hope you’ll join me this Thursday for the virtual Military & Community Veteran Community Listening Session.

If you haven’t registered yet, here’s the link to sign up for this event that will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: PierceCountyWa.Gov/VeteranListeningSession

This session is open to all Pierce County residents, not just those who live in District 6. I will be joined by Pierce County’s veterans service office members, and a member of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. While information will be shared, the focus of this evening is to hear from the public what is working and not working in our community. I want to hear about ways we can do more for active-duty and retired military members who call Pierce County home.

Please contact my office if you have questions around the process of Zoom so we can assist getting you signed up. Call 253-798-3308 or email my Councilmember Assistant Annette Swillie at annette.swillie@piercecountywa.gov.

I look forward to seeing you Thursday.