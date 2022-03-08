Pierce County Library’s Board of Trustees reviews audit updates and other issues – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will review recent audit updates and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, March 9, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 853 3159 8218, passcode: 305939

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app: us06web.zoom.us/j/85331598218?pwd=TVRWcEVYTFY3N0tod0FSa1ZBV2xqQT09

The Washington State Retirement Systems routine audit of Pierce County Library employees, who are enrolled in the state’s retirement system, found the Library System is complying with the retirement system’s requirements. The review included July 2018 through June 2019, and focused on compliance with the rules and processes for enrolling employees into the system as well as reporting of payroll records.

The Washington State Auditor’s Office is conducting its regular fiscal and accountability audit of the Library’s 2020 activities. At the April Board meeting, Library administrators plan to provide the trustees with draft results or final results, if available.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm