Leadership Day Camp offered for Lakewood youth – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Andrew Kruse.

Lakewood City Life, a ministry of Tacoma Youth For Christ, is offering WeLead, a leadership day camp for Middle School youth (6th-8th grade) to grow in leadership skills through experiential learning, building relationship skills and deep dives into important leadership topics. It will run from Tuesday April 5th through Thursday April 7th from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and costs $15 (scholarships are available).

In addition, we are offering a high school internship (9th-12th grade) from Monday April 4th-8th from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at no cost. Applicants will go through an interview process with Lakewood City Life leaders, as we have a limited capacity. Those who are accepted will receive 15 hours of community service credit, a food handlers permit and opportunities to learn and implement leadership skills.

If you have questions please email Lakewood City Life Coordinator, Andrew Kruse at andrew@tacomayfc.org or go to our event page: sites.google.com/tacomayfc.org/welead/home

WeLead will be held at the Tillicum City Life Center (14511 W Thorne Ln SW Lakewood, WA 98498).

Due to the scope of our program’s geographical reach, priority will be given to youth living within the Clover Park School District boundaries first.