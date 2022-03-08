Coming Soon: One Night of Jazz Fusion & Rock – The Suburban Times

Submitted by LASR, PLU’s Student Radio Station.

Lute Air Student Radio (LASR), PLU’s student radio station, is collaborating to produce a concert of jazz fusion and rock with the Jared Mattson Trio, Felix Halvorson Quartet and Miss January at Real Art Tacoma on Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. LASR and Real Art Tacoma hopes to introduce the South Sound to some of the region’s most talented players in a safe, all-ages environment for everyone to enjoy. Tickets are $10 in advance online or $15 at the door.

The event is a collaborative effort between LASR co-general manager Fulton Bryant-Anderson ’23 and LASR advisor and PLU alum Ian Lindhartsen ’20. Lindhartsen interned with Real Art Tacoma during his senior year at PLU and now works as volunteer coordinator and booking manager. Bryant-Anderson has worked at LASR since 2019 and is mentored by Lindhartsen. The two hope to invigorate the Tacoma music scene with energy and provide diverse programming.

The Jared Mattson Trio is composed of guitarist Jared Mattson, bassist Tony Ferraro and drummer Joe Lyle. Mattson’s first solo album is due later this year, written by Mattson during COVID-19 lockdowns. The Trio will play Mattson’s original psychedelic jazz fusion tunes.

Guitarist Felix Halvorson ’23 leads a fusion quartet of Lute music students, with Josh Hansel ’22 on drums, Joshua Greene ’23 on bass and Benjamin Martin ’22 on saxophone. They are all members of the University Jazz Ensemble, directed by Cassio Vianna, and play in jazz combos. Halvorson and crew play originals, covers and jazz standards.

Miss January blends rock, jazz, punk and psychedelia. The collaborative and eclectic group features three guitarists, a violinist, drummer and bassist. Songwriter and guitarist Kemper Thornberry of Tacoma leads the group. PLU student paper The Mast Editor-in-Chief Brennan LaBrie ’22 plays violin alongside Jack Mahr ’22, guitarist and a PLU ceramics student.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at www.realarttacoma.com/calendar/032322; They can also be purchased at the door. For more information about Jared Mattson, visit g0ldenh0ur.com/JARED-MATTSON. Photos and videos of the PLU student band Miss January can be found on their Instagram @missjanuaryband.

TICKETS:

$10 in advance // $15 at the door

Tickets available now at www.realarttacoma.com/calendar/032322

RSVP on Facebook www.facebook.com/events/486922149547288/