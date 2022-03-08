 13th Annual Cops Vs Teachers Returns, Raffle Baskets, Silent Auction Items Needed – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

13th Annual Cops Vs Teachers Returns, Raffle Baskets, Silent Auction Items Needed

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Kiwanis of Clover Park/Lakes Key Club.

The 13th Annual Cops versus Teachers Charity Basketball game returns Friday, April 29 to the Lakes High School Gymnasium (10320 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood WA 98498).

Proceeds from game will benefit the Lakewood High School Scholarship Fund and the Lakewood Officers Charity Fund.

Local businesses and service clubs are invited to contribute a raffle basket, silent auction item, or make a cash donation in support of this fun fundraiser. Please Contact Baron Coleman at bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or call 253-583-5550 ext 7717 for more information.

Mark your calendar for April 29 (5:15-9:00 pm).

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.