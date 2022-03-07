University Place earns WellCity Award – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) recently released a list of the cities, towns, and other local governments that have earned the distinguished WellCity designation. The City of University Place is proud to be among this year’s recipients. This recognition is bestowed to entities that meet the AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s stringent WellCity standards and demonstrate a commitment to employee health.

WellCity recipients are all part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust (Trust), Washington State’s largest local government employee health benefit pool for cities, towns, and other local governments. The Trust provides health benefits to more than 262 public entities and more than 36,000 employees and family members across the state. Employers that meet the WellCity standards earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums.

“The WellCity program benefits all Trust members. WellCity members as a group have a 50% lower medical and pharmacy trend than others, which helps to moderate the rate of premium increase for everyone,” said Alicia Seegers Martinelli, AWC Interim Chief Executive Officer.

This is the seventh consecutive year that U.P. has been awarded WellCity status, along with 105 other Trust-insured employers across the state. A complete list of the cities and public entities that earned this year’s award can be found at wacities.org/wellcity.