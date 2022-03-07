International Women’s Day Rescue Plan – The Suburban Times

With the world in turmoil, the news tends to move from hotspot to hotspot and we sometimes forget that need, suffering and peril don’t expire just because the hot story of the day has moved on. I know this doesn’t sound a bit like me, but I want to introduce you to someone who needs your attention and help. I’m going to step back and let him tell his own story. I know, that’s not like me either but this is important.

Following is part of the Rescue Plan Story from Timothy Ham.

Women and children are suffering in Ukraine and Afghanistan and are subjected to crimes of war and atrocities in other countries around the world. How does an artist reflect the pain of this? The painting “Afghan Mother”, so deeply in pain, is created by a gifted Afghan artist. Abdul (name disguised to protect him and his family) continues to work even though his life is endangered by the Taliban just for the act of painting beautiful portraits and showing his country’s agony with his work.

“This is the face of an Afghan woman who has been in tears for a long time and shows her great suffering,” said Abdul of his painting, Afghan Mother. “Unfortunately, women in Afghanistan have only endured the pain patiently and no one hears the voice of their hearts.”

Because March 8 is UN International Women’s Day, I want to make you aware of the struggle to bring this talented young man and his family here to the Pacific Northwest. I first met Abdul while working in Afghanistan in 2009. He was an Art Instructor for the teenage son of one of my senior staff. I was contacted by Abdul shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021 and banned all art of “living things”. Abdul had to close his art school and art gallery and was in hiding, having been threatened by the Taliban for his art. He was seeking a way to escape. I’ve made every effort to bring him and his family to safety. We’ve found him a position at the Tacoma School of the Arts high school, but now we need your help in telling the story. His life and the lives of his family are at stake.

With the help of the Artistic Freedom Initiative of New York, immigration attorneys are finalizing his application for a US visa. The family needs to get out of Afghanistan and make it to a US Embassy for a visa interview and then to the US to settle in Tacoma. We need funding to help in the travel, hotel costs for the expected waiting period, to settle the family in Tacoma and to fund his Fellowship at the School. We established a Go Fund Me account with the hopes that others will support Abdul’s desire to once again paint, to teach and to share his story.