Slam the Scam – The Suburban Times

Social Security Administration announcement.

The Inspector General for the Social Security Administration (SSA) has designated March 10, 2022 as National “Slam the Scam” Day—an outreach campaign to raise public awareness of Social Security scams and other government imposter scams. This is part of National Consumer Protection Week, March 6 – 12, 2022. We are asking you to share information about “Slam the Scam” Day with your clients, friends, and family.

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 396,000 complaints of government imposter scams. Nearly 9% said they lost money to a scammer—more than $442 million. To prevent further losses, we urge everyone to use caution when receiving calls from someone claiming to be from a government agency.

Here are a few things to remember and share with clients, friends, and family. We will never:

Threaten arrest or legal action if someone does not immediately send money to resolve an overpayment.

Promise to increase benefits or resolve identity theft issues for a fee or by moving money into a protected account.

Require payment with a retail gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, internet currency, or by mailing cash.

Send text or email messages that contain personal information.

Our scam prevention message is simple: