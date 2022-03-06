CPSD Promising Future: – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lochburn Middle School eighth grader Deepak Chaudhary.

Deepak immigrated to the United States and joined Lochburn as a sixth grader three years ago. Before attending school every day, Deepak continues his cultural traditions by receiving a blessing from his mom on his way out the door. “In my culture, it’s important to receive her blessing to make sure your day is better,” he said.

Deepak knew very little English when he arrived in the U.S. but has become a fluent speaker and a straight-A student with help from his favorite class, English Language Arts (ELA). “I’ve been able to catch up so fast,” he said. “When I was in sixth grade, I didn’t understand anything. I was turning in assignments late and my grades were really low. Now I have an A in all my classes!”

Deepak has no questions when it comes to his career – he wants to be an engineer one day. “I like making things and want to help engineer parts for machines or something,” he said. “I’m not a huge fan of math right now, but that’s okay, I still want to do it.”

He’s already dipping his toes in the engineering waters during the weekends when he plays his favorite video game, Minecraft.