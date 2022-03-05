Learn more about and meet the Pierce County Library executive director finalists – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Hear from and ask questions of the Pierce County Library System’s finalists for its executive director at a virtual public forum on Monday, March 7.

Pierce County Library Executive Director Finalists Public Forum

Monday, March 7, 4-6 p.m.

us02web.zoom.us/j/82691088642?pwd=T2RGYnorUXZpdi9WWjNRS2NtSDFJZz09

Passcode: 816682

During the candidate forum, finalists will give a brief presentation and share their vision for the future of the Pierce County Library. In addition, community members will have an opportunity to ask candidates questions. A representative with Bradbury Miller Associates, the firm managing the recruitment process, will facilitate the session.

Candidates from libraries in Idaho to Georgia are among the finalists.

Finalist Gretchen Caserotti has served as the library director with the Meridian Library District in Meridian, Idaho since 2013. She began her career as a children’s librarian at the New York Public Library. In 2018, the American Library Association awarded Caserotti the Fellowship for the Center of the Future of Libraries. In 2019, the Idaho Business Review named her Woman of the Year.

Finalist Will O’Hearn has served as the library services director with the Eugene Public Library in Eugene, Oregon since 2019. His previous positions include the library director at the Lincoln Library in Springfield, Illinois. O’Hearn’s relationship with libraries has grown through the years, from being a participant in Summer Reading programs to deciding to make the library world his career.

Robyn Saint-Paen has served as director of library experiences with the Live Oak Public Libraries in Savannah, Georgia since 2019. She has three decades of management and leadership experience in both academic and public libraries. Saint-Paen’s previous positions include assistant director of branch services and training at the Clayton County Public Library System in Jonesboro, Georgia.

On March 8, 8:55 a.m., the Library’s Board of Trustees will interview the finalists in a virtual Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees, via phone: 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID: 853 3159 8218, passcode: 305939 or Zoom. The purpose of the special meeting is to evaluate executive director finalists, and the majority of the meeting will be in executive session and is not open to the public.

In March, the Library System plans to announce the new executive director, selected by the trustees.

In September 2021, the current Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax announced she is retiring.