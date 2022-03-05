 Assessment of U.P. Streets’ Pavement Underway – The Suburban Times

Assessment of U.P. Streets’ Pavement Underway

City of University Place announcement.

Residents of U.P. may spot a 2019 white Ford Transit van with two roof-mounted laser scanners cruising up and down the streets of U.P. The vehicle is assessing the condition of pavement across the city as part of a pavement management program that began on Feb. 28. The project is funded by Washington State Transportation Benefit District funds.

Downward-facing cameras mounted on the rear-end of the vehicle will image 88 center-line miles of roadway (which equates to 209 lane miles) in University Place, including arterials and neighborhood streets. The findings of the pavement assessment will be used to build a five-year plan for rehab of the surfaces.

If you encounter the van while driving, please be patient. It will travel at posted speeds while surveying roadway surfaces. If you have questions or would like additional information about this program, please contact Jack Ecklund, Director of Engineering, at 253.460.5411.

