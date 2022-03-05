7th Annual South Sound Business Summit – The Suburban Times

The first full week of May is designated National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Founded in 2015 by Paul Long of Timberland Bank. The South Sound Business Summit’s purpose is to support South King, Pierce and Thurston County business owners and C-suite managers through a forum where you can learn business, leadership and marketing from local and national leaders who want you to succeed. Last year 150 business leaders attended the online summit and learned from 5 local business leaders.

This year’s summit will be online on May 4, 2022 – 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Attend all talks or the ones that interest you. All talks will be recorded if you miss them, and times will be on the website at www.southsoundbusinesssummit.com

Based on survey results, this year will have 10 local and national speakers on specific topics that can help your business. All speakers will be live, and available for questions at the end. Tickets are $25 ($18 Student and Veteran)

2 Keynote Speakers and 8 Mini Sessions:

Evolution Not Revolution

Lisa Bridge- CEO Ben Bridge Jewelers

Billion Dollar Business Mindset

T’wana Nobles- CEO, Tacoma Urban League, Washington State Senator, As seen on Undercover Billionaire

8 Mini Sessions

7th Annual South Sound Business Summit

Tickets are available now through May 4th, 2022. Sign up for the 2022 South Sound Business Summit at www.southsoundbusinesssummit.com. All profits will be divided up by local King, Pierce, and Thurston County Participating Chambers of Commerce.

This speaker series is a great opportunity for business owners to learn through an educational event that inspires and connects the business community. Funds contributed toward this event are not tax deductible. This is a crowdfunded event and is not run by any business or entity.