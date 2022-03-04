Read Across America Day – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Read Across America Day was Wednesday, March 2! Each Clover Park School District elementary school celebrated their love for reading with a spirit week, and reading circles gathered throughout the district.

At Oakbrook Elementary School, librarian Dennis Selberg wore his fabulous Read Across America Day hat as he read a variety of children’s books for his captivated students. Meanwhile, at Rainier Elementary School, Principal Greg Wilson put his own Seussian spin on the holiday by dressing up as the iconic cat in his very own striped hat as he read “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” for a classroom of excited kids.

Read Across America Day may have passed, but the joy of reading never ends! Our partner, Pierce County Library, has shared some recommended reading lists for kids and teens to support their love of reading: bit.ly/36XinSt.