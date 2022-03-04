Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Pierce County. But it’s still important you’re up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination. Make sure you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Up-to-date vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death in the future.
As of Feb. 26, 64.6% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 69.2% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,406,099 doses to Pierce County residents and 590,800 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 6,009 doses.
- We administered more than 1,300 first doses.
- An average of 860 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 27.5%
- 12-17: 60.2%
- 18-19: 76.8%
- 20-34: 72.1%
- 35-49: 78.3%
- 50-64: 79.5%
- 65-79: 84.5%
- 80 and older: 93.5%
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
