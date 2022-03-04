Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures needed for final configuration of southbound I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

Construction crews building the new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma are getting ready to move southbound traffic on to the new bridge.

To do so, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation need multiple nights of dry weather to shift travel lanes into final configuration. The night work requires closing multiple lanes and ramps of southbound I-5.

The following schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Overnight lane closures on southbound I-5

Tonight, Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5, southbound I-5 will have two lanes closed from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way.

Lane closures begin at midnight each night with all lanes opening by 7 a.m. Saturday, March 5, and 8 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

The lane closures will continue overnight the week of March 7 for crews installing signing and finalizing striping.

Overnight ramp closures

Friday, March 4

Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

Portland Avenue/27th Street East on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 5

Southbound I-5 exit 134 to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

The Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open, however drivers will detour using southbound I-5 exit 135 at Bay Street from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

Saturday, March 5

Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

Portland Avenue/27th Street East on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

The Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open, however drivers will detour using southbound I-5 exit 135 at Bay Street from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

Overnight ramp closures will have signed detours in place. Drivers may see some delays will want to plan for extra travel time.

WSDOT will announce potential additional ramp closures for the week of March 7 once the information becomes available.

Once the striping for the final alignment is finished, five new travel lanes will open to travelers on the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The new southbound I-5 HOV lane will open this summer. WSDOT published a blog about this work.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.