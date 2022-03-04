National Adoption Week – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

This week marks National Adoption Week! In partnership with PetSmart Charities, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has adoptable cats and critters at the PetSmart in Lakewood ready for adoption.

Stop by and fall in love with a new best friend from now until March 6 from 12:00 pm – 4:30 pm!

PetSmart Lakewood Store:

10210 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

You can also stop by the shelter to meet more shelter pets looking for a forever home. The shelter is open seven days a week from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm with the Adoption Center closed on Mondays. View all adoptable animals on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org.