Lakewood City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin: March 4, 2022 – The Suburban Times

March 4, 2022: Lakewood Headlines Lakewood’s summer schedule is packed with exciting events, including street festivals, farmers markets, outdoor concerts, and the return of SummerFest. The Spring edition of our Connections Magazine is in the mail – it’s full of important updates about special events, floodplain analysis, construction projects, and more. Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is scheduled for April 9 & 10 – bring your junk, trash, and recyclables for free disposal. This summer will be packed with special events in Lakewood, and the City invites vendors to apply to host a booth or activity.

Summer in Lakewood will be full of family fun. The City of Lakewood has announced its summer events schedule, featuring a lineup of exciting events bursting with culture, music, food, games, activities, and memories.

The Spring 2022 edition of the City of Lakewood’s seasonal magazine is in the mail. The latest edition previews upcoming events and construction and planning projects, and discusses City initiatives to support equity, public safety, and environmental preservation.

The magazine is delivered to over 31,000 residences in Lakewood quarterly. Each edition summarizes important issues and upcoming events to invite every Lakewood resident to participate in civics and community activities.

The Spring Edition cover photo features a 62nd Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III prior to a night-time airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

Our Spring Community Cleanup will be held on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the transfer station.

After an exceptionally busy spring event last year, new rules were implemented to keep the line moving and to prevent commercial dumping. See the postcard below for details.

City Invites Vendor & Activity Host Applications for Special Events

Summer 2022 will be packed with special events in Lakewood, and the City invites vendors to apply to host a booth or activity.

At SummerFest, we’re looking for activity hosts to organize interactive activities for kids. Details here.

At the Farmers Market, we’re looking for vendors to host booths offering fresh goods, unique crafts, and other exciting offerings. Details here.

We have additional opportunities at our Saturday Street Festivals, Youth Fishing Event, Paddle Row & Canoe Day, and more. Contact smartinez@cityoflakewood.us to find out more.

Bring a smile to a Lakewood resident by hosting an activity or a booth at one of our summer events.

Our 2022 event lineup is now posted; visit our Events page and save these dates!

Mayor’s Community Coffeehouse

Thursday, March 24, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion Chat with Mayor Whalen about important community issues. Parks Appreciation Day

Saturday, April 23, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park Help us beautify local parks by helping pull weeds and picking up junk.

Youth Fishing Event

Saturday, May 14, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

American Lake Park Learn to fish and keep your pole! This event is free, but registration is required. Dancing in the Streets

Saturday, May 21, 4:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park Bring your dancing shoes and cut a rug at Colonial Plaza downtown.

Lakewood’s summer event calendar is brimming with exciting events and fun for all ages – even our tiniest tots.

Gravelly Lake & Nyanza : Washington Boulevard is now closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. This phase is expected to be completed in June.

Washington Boulevard is now closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. This phase is expected to be completed in June. Steilacoom & Custer : Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon.

Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon. Phillips & Onyx: Sidewalk construction will begin in May along the west side of Phillips between Agate & Onyx. Expect minor lane adjustments.

Sidewalk installation along Steilacoom Boulevard is mostly complete – bike lanes and overhead lighting will be added in the next few months, weather permitting.

City Council Summary: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Housing Program Manager Jeff Gumm briefed City Council on investments of federal CDBG and HOME program funds in Lakewood. CDBG and HOME funds support several critical programs: emergency rent & mortgage assistance, emergency home repairs, affordable housing development, small business assistance, and support for emergency shelter providers.

The City’s Emergency Rental Assistance program helped 149 households (379 individuals) preserve their housing during the pandemic at a cost of $482,691. The City’s HOME TBRA Assistance Program helped another 48 households (104 individuals) maintain housing at a cost of $112,573.

$88,805 in business assistance was distributed, supporting 15 local businesses and preserving 37 jobs. $121,706 was allocated to help Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) expand shelter facilities. Investments through Habitat for Humanity and LASA will build permanent affordable housing and emergency shelter capacity.

Lakewood was recently awarded $1,175,489 in HOME-ARP funds. These may be applied towards housing and shelter programs to benefit individuals at risk of homelessness, victims of domestic violence, and veterans and eligible family members. Uses of these funds will be considered in the coming months.

The City’s 5-year plan for CDBG/HOME funds has four goals:

Stabilize housing-insecure individuals and families

Create affordable rental and homeownership opportunities

Improve cultural competence of services

Establish safe, accessible homes and facilities

The City will produce a 1-year FY 2022 Annual Action Plan this spring. Before it is finalized, the City will host a 30-day public comment period from April 1 to April 30, and a public hearing on April 18th.

City Manager John Caulfield provided a series of updates:

The Lakewood City Council will return to City Hall and resume a hybrid format for the March 7 meeting and beyond.

The ad hoc Tree Advisory Committee will meet for the first time tomorrow, beginning a process to review present tree preservation code and suggest popular improvements to the Planning Commission and City Council for consideration.

A new gateway art project at Colonial Plaza features a public participation element: residents may submit short sayings that may be featured on the final sculpture.

Members of City Council intend to tour the new Aspen Court emergency shelter

The City’s Public Works Department has applied for four grants to fund up to $9.7 million in major road improvements: 100 th St (Lakeview to South Tacoma Way) South Tacoma Way (88 th to North City Limits) Custer (Lakewood Drive to Bridgeport) S Tacoma W & 92nd St



Next Meetings:

March 7, 2022 Regular Meeting

Until Next Week…

