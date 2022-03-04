Farrells Marsh Work Party, Sunday, 6 March – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Last Sunday in spite of soggy weather, 21 volunteers wearing good rain gear eliminated ivy from trees and from around native plants or spread wood chips on trails that are near water—just in time—as 4” of rain has fallen since!

Thank you, Alex Chaney, Ann Genn, Cassidy Chaney, Dan Wiswell, Jasmine Orthouse, Reina Valdez, Warren Slemp, Mark Turpin, Jim Burke, Rachel and Danielle Ross, Dick Muri, Tara Goedjen, Michael Richardson, Rick and Jane Bell, Christine and Anna DiPietrantonio, Tali Barnoon, and Jaden Ritscher for making Farrells Marsh a healthier place for our native plants and animals!

Our next work party in Farrells Marsh is this coming Sunday, 6 March, from 1 to 3 PM. The meet up place will be a little down the main trail at the Chambers St entrance. Hand tools and light refreshments will be available. Bring your own favorite tools if you have them.

Long sleeves, protective gloves and eye protection, and small tools such as hand clippers and cutters are recommended.

The weather should be perfect. I look forward to seeing you there.

Questions? nehenders@comcast.net