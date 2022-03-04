City of Puyallup Offers Payment Plans for Utility Customers – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup has revised its utility customer support policy to provide support for customers, who have been impacted by COVID-19. Great strides have been made by our residents to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to inch us one step closer towards normalcy. In the spirit of returning to normal operations, starting on March 31, 2022, the City’s Utility Billing Division will begin lifting its moratorium on utility shut-offs and delinquent accounts. Customers, whose accounts are past due, will be sent a notice in the mail in early March detailing their options for repayment. Customers have until March 31, 2022, to contact the City, identify a path forward, and bring their account to good standing.

The City highly encourages residents, who are past due on their utilities, to please contact the Utility Billing Division to set up a payment plan. Customers must follow certain guidelines to set up a payment plan. Please consult our Utility Customer Support Policy document here for details. For more information on setting up a Payment Plan, please go to our Utility Billing Division page here.

The City has been authorized to use ARPA funds to create a Utility Payment Assistance Program. To be eligible under this program, the customer account must not have any service shut-off in the past 12 months preceding the pandemic (March 2019 to February 2020). New customer accounts established on or after March 1, 2020, are also eligible. Once eligible, customers can receive up to 50 percent of their past due amount waived, which is applied directly to their account. Please contact us for instructions on how to apply for the Program.

Starting April 1, 2022, customers who have not contacted the City will be placed on a list and sent shut-off notices. On May 1, 2022, the City will resume its normal shut-off and late fee procedures for customers that have not set up a payment plan or paid their past due balance.

For questions on how to pay your utility bill, and to set up a payment plan, please contact the Utility Billing Division at 253-841-5550 or email at copbilling@puyallupwa.gov.

