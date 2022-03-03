Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools  – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Outbreaks continued to fall across the board in Pierce County this week. Outbreaks decreased at businesses, long-term care facilities and schools. Since Feb. 3, total outbreaks and school outbreaks have both fallen more than 75%.

The total number of school outbreaks fell from 13 to 9 this week. The breakdown:

Classroom: 58%.

Sports: 18%.

Transportation: 25%.

Business outbreaks were lower this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 51 outbreaks with 1,159 cases, a 37% drop in the number of outbreaks and 25% decrease in associated cases from last week.

We saw 10 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 9 with 40 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: