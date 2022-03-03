Is Your Furry Friend Licensed? – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

In an effort to encourage as many U.P. pet owners as possible to license their furry friends, the City of U.P. has launched a special giveaway that includes the chance to win a special pet gift basket simply by sharing a photo of your licensed pet.

As a reminder, all pets 8 weeks and older are required to be licensed in the City of U.P. Licensing enables those who come upon lost pets to call Animal Control and speed the return of the animals to their rightful owners. The pet license application includes the fee schedule, which include discounts for senior and disabled residents. All fees collected help fund U.P.’s animal control services.

To show off your licensed pet and enter for a chance to win one of two pet gift baskets to be given away, share a photo of your licensed pet on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tag the City @CityofUPWA on Twitter or Facebook, or @CityofUP_WA on Instagram and include the hashtag #UPPets in your post!

For more information about Pet Licensing or the Pet Licensing Giveaway visit the City Website.