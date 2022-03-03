 Health Department issues a Sewage Spill Advisory for Leach Creek – The Suburban Times

Health Department issues a Sewage Spill Advisory for Leach Creek

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued a sewage spill advisory for Leach Creek on Wednesday, March 2. 

The sewage spill has stopped. People and pets should avoid the water and not swim, wade, or fish until further notice in these areas.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in illnesses like:

  • Gastroenteritis.
  • Skin rashes.
  • Upper respiratory infections.

Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. You should shower after you touch the water and wash your hands before you eat if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Read more at tpchd.org/advisories.

