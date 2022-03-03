CPSD Staff Spotlight: Jennifer Paulino – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Tillicum Elementary School PE teacher Jennifer Paulino.

Jennifer has taught PE at Tillicum the past six years but joined the district 19 years ago as a boys and girls tennis coach for her alma mater, Lakes High School.

“Growing up in the district, I made lifelong friendships and had amazing teachers,” she said. “That inspired me to want to teach in the district I was a student in.”

Jennifer teaches six PE classes a day and has been grateful for the opportunity to teach three reading and math sessions in the morning.

“It’s nice to not only see how the students do in physical education, but in their academics as well,” she said. “We’re all role models for our students both academically and socially/emotionally so it’s important to show them that you can approach things with a positive attitude, have a heathy body and also a healthy mind.”

Recently, Jennifer applied to a program though the United States Tennis Association and received a donation of 30 brand-new rackets to share her passion with her students.

“I just love to see the kids work on their hand-eye coordination and patience and watch them improve their teamwork and perseverance.”