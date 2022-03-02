Tour the Port of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Tour the Port of Tacoma March 2, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Port of Tacoma social media post. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the Port of Tacoma. Reservations are required. Book your seat here. Join us on March 16 for the first public Port bus tour of 2022! These free tours give you a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how we work to connect customers, cargo and community. Reservations are required. Book your seat now at t.co/ba7wzfJqr3. pic.twitter.com/g89B8doYC6— Port of Tacoma (@PortofTacoma) March 1, 2022
