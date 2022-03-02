Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We continue to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, case rates and hospitalizations. We are reporting 618 cases this week, down from our peak of 20,526 cases in Pierce County the week starting Jan. 2.

On Feb. 28, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 551.7 for Feb. 2-15, which is:

42.5% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Jan. 26-Feb. 18).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 10.8 for Feb. 9-15, which is:

27.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Feb. 2-8).

We confirmed 618 cases of COVID-19 for Feb. 20-26 and 29 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Gig Harbor Area.

A woman in her 50s from Graham.

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 90s from Parkland.

A woman in her 50s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Graham.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 80s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Lakewood.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 181,785 cases and 1,256 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Feb. 26 is 88.

In the last 2 weeks:

21.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

23.6% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

21.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

33.7% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: