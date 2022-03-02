First Financial Northwest Bank University Place Welcomes Brent Johnsen – The Suburban Times

Submitted by First Financial Northwest Bank.

First Financial Northwest Bank is thrilled to announce Brent Johnsen as AVP, Retail Relationship Manger in University Place. In his new role, he will utilize his 30+ years of experience to build and manage small business, commercial, and consumer banking relationships.

“I am very excited to join a bank that is willing to invest into the communities that it serves and build a strong presence,’ says Johnsen, a lifelong University Place resident.

Connect with Brent at First Financial Northwest Bank located next door to Whole Foods in University Place. He can also be reached at 425-254-2164 or johnsenb@ffnwb.com.

Since 1923, First Financial Northwest Bank has built a reputation as a provider of financial solutions, a concierge of professional connections, and a partner in community service. Learn more at ffnwb.com. Member FDIC.