Two new ways for 5,000 households in Lakewood to Get Connected through the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program – The Suburban Times

Comcast is participating in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the $30/month benefit can be applied to any tier of Xfinity Internet service. Today, Comcast introduced two new ways for customers to connect through ACP and both are available to any customer who qualifies in all the company’s service areas. Customers can sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, which includes 100 Mbps download speeds, a cable modem, and WiFi router, and is free after the government’s ACP credit is applied. Additionally, Xfinity Internet customers participating in ACP now can add mobile service through Xfinity Mobile.

“As a company and a society, it is imperative that we work together to help people connect to the transformative power of the Internet both at home and on the go,” said Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Digital Equity, Comcast Corporation. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that Comcast is proud to support. Connectivity is just the beginning, however. We will continue to partner with nonprofit organizations across the country to deliver digital literacy skills training so more people can learn how to take full advantage of everything the Internet has to offer.”

For more than a decade, Comcast has been working with trusted community partners, businesses, and the government to help millions of low-income households connect to the Internet and the technology they need to participate in the digital world. On February 14, 2022, the world saw how these efforts can produce inspirational results when Llulisa, a Comcast Internet Essentials customer who is enrolled in ACP, joined government leaders at the White House to tell her story about achieving her goal of being the first in her family to go to college.

Llulisa is just one example of millions of people across the country benefitting from access to the Internet through programs like ACP, which offers a $30/month discount on Internet service ($75/month on Tribal lands). Any Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customer who qualifies can use it to save money on their Internet bill. Comcast’s expanded ACP offers to include:

Internet Essentials Plus

Internet Essentials Plus is a new tier of service for Comcast’s hallmark digital equity program that is available in all Comcast service areas to any customer who qualifies. It offers twice the download speed – up to 100 Mbps – of the traditional Internet Essentials service, which has a 50 Mbps download speed. Internet Essentials Plus is available for $29.95/month to new customers who qualify. Existing Internet Essentials customers can upgrade to this new, faster tier at any time. Customers who subscribe to Internet Essentials Plus and enroll in ACP will effectively get broadband for free after the $30/month government discount is applied.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast’s top-rated Xfinity Mobile service, which includes 5G, is now available to customers enrolled in ACP, giving them the ability to save money on their connectivity needs inside and out of the home. Internet Essentials customers can use their $30/month ACP discount to pay for both Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile service. For example, an Internet Essentials customer (paying $9.95/month) can add one line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile ($45/month) for $24.95/month after applying the ACP discount. Xfinity Mobile has no line access or activation fees and comes with unlimited talk and text, so customers only pay for cellular data. Customers can mix and match between two straightforward plans on Xfinity Mobile with 5G included, Unlimited or By the Gig, and pair these mobile plans with any tier of Internet service to provide ultimate flexibility. They can also switch back and forth between Unlimited and By the Gig mobile plans at any time. In addition, Xfinity Mobile devices automatically connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country to reduce customers’ dependence on cellular and save money.

Signing up for ACP

New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up. Customers can also call to speak to a dedicated ACP Enrollment and Support Center that is available from 8AM to 12AM daily, with multi-lingual capabilities to assist anyone interested in the program.

Project UP and Comcast’s $1 Billion Commitment to Advance Digital Equity

Connecting more people to the Internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been a core focus for Comcast. Looking toward the next ten years, Comcast is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities visit corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

About Internet Essentials

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. Since 2011, it has helped connect 10 million low-income Americans to broadband Internet at home, most for the very first time. Internet Essentials has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes: multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. Comcast has never raised the price of the program. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast’s commitment to education and digital equity, please visit corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.