Caring for Kids Says Thank You – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Says Thank You

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids wants to thank the community for their support of our Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Auction. As with everyone, we made many changes so we could continue to help our kids and families. Making the decision to have the auction was scary for us. At our last Auction we sold 550 tickets. We knew if we could sell at least 250 tickets we could raise at least half of the money we raised on our former auction. Well, we sold 360 tickets and netted approximately $65,000. Our amazing team of volunteers continues to make a big difference in our community!

