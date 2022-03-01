Stadium Way closed from Tacoma Avenue to north of Division Avenue for overhead wire work this week at night – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews will continue installing overhead wires in the Stadium curve at night, starting Monday, Feb 28 to March 3, working from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. N 1st St/N E St. will be closed in both directions from Tacoma Ave to just north of Division Ave during this night-time work. In addition, crews will be working on the traction power substation on Stadium Way, and Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Division Ave to S. 4th St., also starting on Feb 28 for the week. Stadium Way will be open to northbound traffic. On Friday, March 4, Stadium Way will be closed in both directions near the traction power substation from about 8 am to 1:00 p.m. Access will be open to parking lots and garages on Stadium Way. Please follow the detours on St. Helens, Tacoma Ave or Broadway and allow a little extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

Crews are installing curb and gutter at the corners of 5th Street and the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To enter Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, please follow S. 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and installing pavement on MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way is closed to southbound traffic from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. On Commerce Street, crews are installing signals in the S. 7th St./Commerce St. intersection, and S. 7th St. is closed at Commerce St. during the day.

Crews will be installing electrical equipment at stations, testing the traction power substations along the route, and installing underground fiber along the existing Tacoma Link route. In addition, crews are grounding Link power poles along the route, and may close some parking spaces while working near the poles.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of February 28

Where