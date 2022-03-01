Lakewood’s Summer Event Schedule Announced – The Suburban Times

Summer in Lakewood will be full of family fun. The City of Lakewood has announced its summer events schedule, featuring a lineup of exciting events bursting with culture, music, food, games, activities, and memories.

Enjoy high-flying fun at Lakewood’s famous SummerFest

SummerFest is back! Thousands of visitors flock to Fort Steilacoom Park every year to enjoy this summer spectacle. After a two-year hiatus, SummerFest will return on July 23.

Behold fantastic entertainment and explore endless activities. Savor a treat from a huge selection of food trucks. Enjoy live music and dance from talented artists. Food and performances will represent countries from all over the world, and all your friends will be there – don’t miss it!

Colonial Plaza returned to form last year with our gorgeous 25th Anniversary Celebration, now four more exciting events are planned.

The City will host four Saturday Street Festivals in 2022 at Colonial Plaza. Featuring music, dancing, food, entertainment, culture, and activities, all four events promise something for everyone.

The City is proud to return events to Colonial Plaza. Rebuilt in 2019 to better serve as an event destination, the Colonial Plaza will bring us together again, at last.

On May 21, attend “Dancing in the Streets” to enjoy fantastic music and footloose festivities.

On June 18, “Carnival of Cultures” will celebrate Lakewood’s global heritage.

On Aug. 13, “Jazz Night & Car Show” will feature wild rides and smooth jazz.

On Sept. 17, “Fiesta de la Familia” will host family-friendly games and activities, and celebrate Latin American cultures.

The Lakewood Farmers Market is a hit with kids! The grassy play area is filled with games, picnic places, activities, and the sights, sounds, and smells of the market.

The famous Lakewood Farmers Market returns on June 7. The market has moved to Tuesdays from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. – the move to Tuesdays will help us present the widest selection of vendors and help you start your week on a pleasant note. The market will remain at Fort Steilacoom Park – the new location has been popular among visitors.

The market will accept SNAP/EBT benefits for the first time this year.

Our summer outdoor concerts at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion are fun for everyone – our lineup features a wide variety of musical genres.

Enjoy our outdoor summer concert series on Tuesday nights after the market from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and a snack from the market, and enjoy the show. Six performances will feature a variety of musical genres.

June 28: Afrodisiacs (funk)

July 12: Herding Cats (rock)

July 19: Olsen Brothers (country)

July 26: Candy Shoppe (ragtime)

Aug. 9: Good Co. Swing (swing)

Aug. 16: Paperback Writer (rock)

More Events

Parks Appreciation Day

Join City staff for a day of community service and beautification of Lakewood parks. Volunteers will help remove invasive weeds, pick up trash, and perform other light landscaping to “spring clean” neighborhood parks. Four events will be held at Fort Steilacoom Park, American Lake Park, Springbrook Park, and the Lakewood Police Station.

Youth Fishing Event

Bring the kids for a day of fun and learning on American Lake on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Young participants will learn how to bait a hook, cast, and reel in a lunker. Participants must register in advance. Each kid will be given their own pole to keep, and will enjoy a 1-hour teaching session.

Paddle, Row, & Canoe Day

Row, row, row your boat up to Harry Todd Park for a day of outdoor fun on American Lake. Come experience a variety of non-motorized water activities and rowing demonstrations. Kids and families are invited to participate in water education and fun activities at the new docks and pier.

