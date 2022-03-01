Lakewood City Council Summary: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Housing Program Manager Jeff Gumm briefed City Council on investments of federal CDBG and HOME program funds in Lakewood. CDBG and HOME funds support several critical programs: emergency rent & mortgage assistance, emergency home repairs, affordable housing development, small business assistance, and support for emergency shelter providers.

The City’s Emergency Rental Assistance program helped 149 households (379 individuals) preserve their housing during the pandemic at a cost of $482,691. The City’s HOME TBRA Assistance Program helped another 48 households (104 individuals) maintain housing at a cost of $112,573.

$88,805 in business assistance was distributed, supporting 15 local businesses and preserving 37 jobs. $121,706 was allocated to help Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) expand shelter facilities. Investments through Habitat for Humanity and LASA will build permanent affordable housing and emergency shelter capacity.

Lakewood was recently awarded $1,175,489 in HOME-ARP funds. These may be applied towards housing and shelter programs to benefit individuals at risk of homelessness, victims of domestic violence, and veterans and eligible family members. Uses of these funds will be considered in the coming months.

The City’s 5-year plan for CDBG/HOME funds has four goals:

Stabilize housing-insecure individuals and families

Create affordable rental and homeownership opportunities

Improve cultural competence of services

Establish safe, accessible homes and facilities

The City will produce a 1-year FY 2022 Annual Action Plan this spring. Before it is finalized, the City will host a 30-day public comment period from April 1 to April 30, and a public hearing on April 18th.

City Manager John Caulfield provided a series of updates:

The Lakewood City Council will return to City Hall and resume a hybrid format for the March 7 meeting and beyond.

The ad hoc Tree Advisory Committee will meet for the first time tomorrow, beginning a process to review present tree preservation code and suggest popular improvements to the Planning Commission and City Council for consideration.

A new gateway art project at Colonial Plaza features a public participation element: residents may submit short sayings that may be featured on the final sculpture.

Members of City Council intend to tour the new Aspen Court emergency shelter

The City’s Public Works Department has applied for four grants to fund up to $9.7 million in major road improvements: 100 th St (Lakeview to South Tacoma Way) South Tacoma Way (88 th to North City Limits) Custer (Lakewood Drive to Bridgeport) S Tacoma W & 92nd St



See more information at the City of Lakewood’s website.