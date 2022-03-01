 Community Connection Place host a Saint Patrick’s Day Event – The Suburban Times

Community Connection Place host a Saint Patrick’s Day Event

Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connection Place.

Community Connection Place (CCP) is a University Place nonprofit that provides activities for our citizens and is operates in the UP Senior/Community Center. CCP is located on Grandview Ave, just north of the 27th St/Grandview intersection. The event will include music by the Tacoma Banjo Club, corned beef, and key lime pie. As always, the event is free although donations are certainly appreciated. This will be a great time to make new friends or reconnect with old ones. See ya!

