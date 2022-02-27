Sound Transit announces March 2022 Service Change – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect next month. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays only.

The March service change will also include four new trips on the Sounder S Line, providing additional travel options for riders impacted by service reductions on ST Express.

The service change dates are as follows:

Saturday, March 19, Link light rail and King County Metro-operated ST Express

Sunday, March 20, Community Transit-operated and Pierce Transit-operated ST Express.

Monday, March 21, Sounder

Changes on ST Express service include:

510: Frequency reductions due to operator shortages.

511: Frequency reductions due to operator shortages.

512: Schedule adjustments; Frequency reductions on weekdays due to operator shortages. On Sundays, late-night trips after midnight will begin at Stadium Station and serve 4th/Jackson (International District/Chinatown Station), Downtown Seattle on 4th Avenue, I-5/NE 45th Street Freeway Station, and Northgate prior to all regular 512 stops.

513: Schedule adjustments reflect current traffic.

522: Schedule adjustments. The NE 65th/Oswego stop (Green Lake P&R) will no longer be served after Roosevelt Station.

532: Schedule adjustments to reflect current traffic conditions. Frequency reductions due to operator shortages.

535: Schedule adjustments to reflect current traffic conditions. Frequency reductions due to operator shortages.

545: Schedule adjustments to reflect current traffic conditions; frequency reductions due to operator shortages.

550: Schedule adjustments to reflect current traffic conditions. Frequency reductions due to operator shortages. Hours of service leaving Downtown Seattle to Bellevue will be extended past midnight.

566: Service will be operated by King County Metro, effective Monday, March 21, 2022. Minor schedule adjustments to align better with the Sounder S Line schedule.

554: Schedule adjustments to reflect current traffic conditions.

578: Schedule adjustments to reflect current traffic conditions.

580: Eliminate the 6:37 a.m. trip from the South Hill P&R; riders can take PT Route 400 as an alternative. Lakewood–South Hill segment remains suspended until further notice.

590: Additional trips will be extended from Tacoma Dome Station to 10th/Commerce in the afternoon.

Routes 577, 578, 590, 592, and 594 will continue to operate at the reduced levels implemented on Nov. 7, 2021, until further notice.

Changes on Sounder service

The following trips are restored on the S Line:

1501 (6:05 a.m. from Seattle)

1509 (3:15 p.m. from Seattle)

1514 (7:20 a.m. from Tacoma)

1522 (4:30 p.m. from Tacoma)

There are no changes to N Line service.

There are no changes to Link or Tacoma Link service.

Additional service change information can be found at on the service change page of the Sound Transit website.