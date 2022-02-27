Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Feb. 28 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a board planning meeting/retreat on Monday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom.

Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood) or online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Virtual attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.



For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.