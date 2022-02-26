Military & Veteran Community Listening Session – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

I am excited to host a virtual listening session on March 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for all Pierce County residents with a special invite for active-duty service members and their families, veterans and their families, and all others who might want to participate.

At this meeting I will be joined by Pierce County’s veterans service office members, and a member of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to share information about local resources available to residents. More important, you will be allowed to share what is working and not working in our community. I want to hear about ways we can do more for active-duty and retired military members who call Pierce County home.

Please follow the link below to register for this event. From there you will receive a confirmation email and further instructions about how to join the Zoom event. You will also receive a reminder email closer to the date with the link.

Please contact my office if you have questions around the process of Zoom so we can assist getting you signed up. Call 253-798-3308 or email my Councilmember Assistant Annette Swillie at annette.swillie@piercecountywa.gov.