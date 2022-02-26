Lakewood City Council Summary: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The meeting of Feb. 22, 2022 began with a business showcase highlighting positive net business growth in Lakewood: 2021 ended with 138 more businesses in Lakewood than it started with. Communications Manager Jim Kopriva showcased two businesses that had recently opened their doors.

A construction contract was issued for the 2022 Stormwater Repair Project, and an agreement was authorized to fund an audit of the Lakewood City Hall facility for energy efficiency, air quality, and other criteria.

Appointments to various advisory boards were approved:

Martin Pullman was appointed to serve on the Public Safety Advisory Committee

L. Robin Sutton was appointed to the Lakewood Arts Commission

Janet Spingath was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Robert Estrada was appointed to the Planning Commission.

City Manager John Caulfield provided a series of updates:

Lakewood was recognized as a “WellCity” by the Association of Washington Cities, a distinction that earns the City a reduced insurance rate.

“Bus Rapid Transit” is coming to the region, and Lakewood staff continue to meet with Pierce Transit leadership to advocate service to the Springbrook and Tillicum communities.

Public Works intends to treat Waughop Lake with alum to reduce phosphorous levels and algae later this summer.

Caulfield also reviewed recent legislative updates. The City hopes for $250,000 in funding to support a multimodal transport study.

To conclude the meeting, several council members acknowledged the death of Boo Nam Han. Mr. Han was the founder of Boo Han Market in the International District, an anchor of the business district and of the Korean community living around it.

Next Meetings: