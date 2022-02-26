CENTURY 21 Agents Receive 2021 President’s Producer Award – The Suburban Times

Century 21 announcement.

In recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored the following sales associates with the 2021 CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $288,000 in sales production or 65 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.

To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21® sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 – December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

Lindsay Jackman, sales associate with CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, located in Tacoma

Brad Harper, sales associate with CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, located in Tacoma

“The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”