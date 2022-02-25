 Obituary Notices – February 25, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – February 25, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeBrian Proctor McGuire; Nadezhda S. Gayvoronsky.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Vernon Ray Cooley; Dr. Charles Author Horne.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Sylvester Bell; Darlene Lucille Bittala; Bao Dac Bui; Ryan Joseph DeLong; Don Eugene Geiselman; Floyd M. Holden; James Wheeler Lovell; Paul McAllister; David Alan Michaud; Christopher Price; Edna Faye Reed; William Anthony Sacha.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Renee J. Snipes.

