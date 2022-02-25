Joint Statement on Recent Hate Crime in Parkland – The Suburban Times

Offices of Marty Campbell, Pierce County Council, District 5 and Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

We were horrified to learn of a hate crime that occurred in Parkland earlier this week. One of our neighbor’s homes was targeted and her garage was spray painted with hateful and racist language. This does not represent our community. While family and community can clean up the message of hate painted on the victim’s garage, the pain doesn’t go away. We condemn this and all acts of hate in Pierce County.

We, as a collective community, should not under any circumstance tolerate racism or accept it as a norm. We join members of our community to stand in solidarity with Ms. Williams. We thank those that have made a commitment to protect her by de-escalating any apparent threats to her or her home, including Legally BLACK, Tacoma Mutual Aid, and Black Panthers of WA who swiftly stepped up to assist Ms. Williams. We support them in their work to protect, liberate, and honor all people impacted by racial discrimination.

Legally BLACK, Tacoma Mutual Aid, the Black Panthers of WA and many Pierce County residents of all identities support her and will join together this Saturday February 26, 2022, to help clean up and let Ms. Williams know we support her. More details for this event will be announced.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this as a hate crime.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call Tacoma Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.