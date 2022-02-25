Do you know what a forensic investigator does? – The Suburban Times

Do you know what a forensic investigator does? February 25, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Pierce County Sheriff announcement. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. shares what Forensic Investigator does at crime scenes. What is a forensic investigator? What do they do? In this video, Forensic Investigator Jordyn Casteel and Forensic Technician Danielle McCready tell you what their job is all about. These professionals are essential for solving crimes and building strong cases. pic.twitter.com/lbuPvCOGBs— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) February 23, 2022
