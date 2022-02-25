CPSD Promising Future: Eili Kivisto – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Meriwether Elementary School fifth grader Eili Kivisto.

Eili is always eager to share and engage with her classmates because she finds interactive learning exciting. “My teacher has fun games we can do and gives ‘brain breaks’ throughout lessons,” she said. “Now, I love participating in class.”

Eili currently has an A and her stellar grades reflect her interest in this year’s topics. “I’m so happy we’re learning about space this year because me and my dad have always talked about that stuff, like how the moon controls the tide,” she said. “But I just found out it’s a rock and not a planet, so I feel like I’ve been lied to my entire life!”

The best part of Eili’s day is in the morning when she and her classmates stand and share their thoughts about a daily prompt. “We just did ‘One Wish Wednesday,’ where you make a wish of something you could do for someone else,” she said. “You learn a lot about each other, and it makes everyone feel included.”

Eili’s not 100 percent certain of her future career, but she’s slowly narrowing it down. “I don’t really think that a desk job or anything like that would be very fun, and I don’t think I’d want to be a retail worker, so something outside, working with animals is what I want to do,” she said. “Maybe a snake breeder!”