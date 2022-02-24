 See Manolo Aguilera-Santos work with our young artists – The Suburban Times

See Manolo Aguilera-Santos work with our young artists

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Join Hilltop Artists this Friday, February 25th to enjoy our first in-person Winter Warmer in more than 2 years! 

Emmanuel (Manolo) Aguilera-Santos is a highly respected NW glass artist (and salsa dancer)! He’s a full time member of team Chihuly, and in his own practice, he creates works of art that honor his Mexican heritage in glass sculpture while incorporating traditional Venetian style.

Manolo has worked with our students all week and his residency culminates in a demonstration this Friday! This event is free but limited to 50 guests so make sure to reserve your spot.

Learn more about Manolo and the Winter Warmer here and RSVP here.

