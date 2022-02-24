Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
Outbreaks continued to fall across the board in Pierce County this week. Outbreaks are down at businesses, long-term care facilities and schools.
School outbreak cases dropped by more than two-thirds from last week. The total number of school outbreaks fell from 39 to 13 this week. The breakdown:
- Classroom: 67%.
- Other: 20%.
- Sports: 7%.
- Transportation: 6%.
Business outbreaks were lower this week.
Businesses and long-term care facilities had 81 outbreaks with 1,538 cases, a 32% drop in the number of outbreaks and 19% decrease in associated cases from last week.
- We saw 9 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.
- Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 13 with 54 related cases.
Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply