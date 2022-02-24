Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Outbreaks continued to fall across the board in Pierce County this week. Outbreaks are down at businesses, long-term care facilities and schools.

School outbreak cases dropped by more than two-thirds from last week. The total number of school outbreaks fell from 39 to 13 this week. The breakdown:

Classroom: 67%.

Other: 20%.

Sports: 7%.

Transportation: 6%.

Business outbreaks were lower this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 81 outbreaks with 1,538 cases, a 32% drop in the number of outbreaks and 19% decrease in associated cases from last week.

We saw 9 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 13 with 54 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: