New playground at Puyallup Park open for play – The Suburban Times

New playground at Puyallup Park open for play February 24, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of Puyallup social media post. Puyallup’s Sam Peach Park’s new playground equipment was officially opened on Feb. 22. Today, we held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Sam Peach Park to dedicate the new playground equipment. The funds for this playground were graciously donated by Sam and Winifred Peach. Thank you to the Peach family for your generous donation! pic.twitter.com/Me54A4scCU— City of Puyallup (@CityofPuyallup) February 23, 2022
