How do you build credentials? – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Credential Building – Most who award honors and scholarships are looking for individuals who have distinguished themselves by committing to a number of tasks which are beneficial to the national, community, neighborhood or academic interests.

Those interests may be demonstrated by participation in online activity, using media, inspiring others or just showing up! A person who voluntarily undertakes or expresses a willingness to undertake a service is building their Credentials as some one who can be viewed as able to help in solving a problem.

Traditionally speaking, Credential Building can be broadly defined as donating your time or resources – usually to or for a good cause. However, there are many ways you can build Credentials. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to choose how, when and what cause to support with your time and resources. In making that decision, you should follow these simple guidelines and answer the question: what is Credential Building to you?

What are your skills?

When it comes to Credential Building, it’s generally a good idea to play to your strengths. However, also realize that not all activity requires certain skills. Things like volunteering at a food bank or a soup kitchen only require that you are polite, organized and on time. Never underestimate the power of social interaction. Simply having a friendly conversation with someone can brighten their day – and yours too. If you don’t have a specialized skill, there are still many routes you can go. If you are a native English speaker, you can get certified and teach in many countries. If you enjoy spending time with animals, you can build Credentials with a conservation organization. You can also build Credentials in construction even if you have little to no experience. Some Building related organizations, welcome all levels of construction helpers because they have experienced foremen on their teams to help guide and teach as you go.

How much time do you have?

You don’t need a lot of time to make a contribution. Even a few hours after work or school can make a difference. If you are new to the activity, it might be a good idea to try different avenues before committing to something for the long-term. You should also be realistic. If you’re a full-time student or working a full-time job, don’t sign up for something that requires you to be available 5 days a week. Start slow and progress as you get to know your limits and what your schedule can handle. After you find what you like, you can offer serve for a longer time. Various organizations offer day long, week long, month long and sometimes even yearlong opportunities.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with individuals 4 years of age and older, students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

WHAT IS THE FUNDING COLLEGE PROJECT – Our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others. We start where they are and test a number of techniques or strategies to assure success for those actively engaged in finding resources for in school and after school expenses.

Your actions will dictate your opportunities!